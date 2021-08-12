Fun / Culture / Entertainment

Meanwhile in Explosive Diarrhea: NBC Halts New ‘Slip ‘N Slide’ Gameshow After Real Mess, Talk About a Losing Streak

by Mandatory Editors

Talk about shitty luck. NBC was all gassed up to launch a fun new game show based on the classic summer pastime the Slip ‘N Slide when a sudden outbreak overwhelmed the crew and shut down production. And no, it wasn’t Covid. It was a little more explosive than that.

After one crew member tested positive for giardia, a water-borne virus that’s a real colon-buster, the studio sent a team in to test the waters of their slippery set piece. While not a trace of giardia was found on the Slip ‘N Slide, a whole bunch of it was found in the surrounding area.

So much, in fact, that an alleged 40 crew members came down with what inside sources could only describe as highly “explosive diarrhea.” And while that sounds like great television, NBC decided to pull the plug on production just one week before wrap day – and after plunking $18 million on the ill-fated game show.

Sometimes life just doesn’t get your order right. Like when NBC said “we’d like an extra-large order of The Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, hold the diarrhea,” they got extra diarrhea.

Too bad.

SNL’s Bobby Moynihan was all set to co-host the summer fling that was scheduled to premiere right after the Olympic’s closing ceremony. And Bobby would have done great things with all the poop joke setups flying his way. Now we’ll have to settle for Dax Shephard, and Kristen Bell’s debut game show, Family Game Fight instead. (Which has plenty of toilet humor of its own.)

While the Slip ‘N Slide will always hold a special place in our hearts, we don’t think we’ll ever be able to visit a water park again. Thanks a lot, NBC.

