Meanwhile at the Olympics: See How Many Olympic Athletes It Takes to Break an Anti-Sex Bed

Photo:tiktok.com/@bwangah

One of the biggest stories before the Tokyo Olympics (besides the lack of fans and uptick in COVID cases) was the carboard beds. Originally, news sources reported that the beds were flimsy and small and were created to be “anti-sex” beds in an effort to stop the spread of COVID as much as possible. Headlines said that if more than one athlete climbed onto the bed they would collapse. But, while they are small and flimsy, they’re actually designed to be sustainable and earth-friendly. Not only are they “anti-sex” beds, but many athletes posting videos of themselves jumping on the beds without them breaking or falling apart. In fact, it took a whole team of Olympic athletes to actually break one.

According to Japanese officials, the beds are supposed to hold up to 440 pounds so breaking them is not only unlikely during coitus, breaking them at all is almost impossible. That is unless you really try.

Enter Team Israel’s Ben Wanger. He took to TikTok (in a now-deleted video) to find out just how many full-grown athletes it would take to break one of these actually seemingly unbreakable beds. He began the video by explaining that the athletes have been getting a lot of questions about the Olympic village beds. This is why they decided to experiment to see how many people it would take to break one.

Wanger is a member of the Israeli baseball team. He invited teammates to one by one jump onto the bed. Surprisingly, it took him and eight of his fellow athletes to finally break the bed. Not only that, they needed to jump up and down to break it. After viewing this we can safely say the initial “anti-sex” beds story will go down in Olympic history as one of the most inaccurate, ridiculous tales in the history of the event.