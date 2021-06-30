Sharon Stone Poses Pantsless in Seductive ‘Basic Instinct’ T-Shirt on Instagram (Sorry, Fellas, No Crotch Shot)
Sharon Stone can still get the internet’s attention, even 29 years after her breakthrough role in Basic Instinct. On Monday, the 63-year-old tease posted a pic to Instagram of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring the iconic leg-crossing scene from the thriller.
“Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt,” she captioned the pic.
While celebrity friends were quick to applaud the actress with comments like, “FABULOUS” (Lisa Rinna), “You’re so iconic” (Demi Lovato), and “I want your thighs. And 100 other things” (Debra Messing), the pic is somewhat surprising given Stone’s outspoken objections to the film that made her famous.
In her memoir, she said she felt exploited by the filmmakers, who supposedly told her the crotch shot wouldn’t be so revealing. She also recently expressed regret that an “XXX Cut” of Basic Instinct was being released for the 30th anniversary of the risqué flick.
Whatever her true feelings, there’s no denying that Stone’s still got it – sex appeal, thighs for days, and the ability to laugh at that steamy meal ticket all the way to the bank.
