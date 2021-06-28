Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Diamond ‘Fangs’ (Dental Work Never Looked So Kinky)
Kourtney Kardashian is showing her fangs – and they’ve got us all hot and bothered. The 42-year-old reality TV star debuted new diamond-encrusted canine crowns in a series of sexy Instagram snaps in which she wore a green silk and black lace vintage Dior bra – and nothing else.
View this post on Instagram
What’s behind the metal mouth? We don’t know, exactly, but we’re guessing it has to do with her wild side emerging thanks to rocker Travis Barker, with whom she’s been hot and heavy this year. After Kardashian added a vampire emoji in the comments, he responded with his own emoji – of a drop of blood. And just like that, this blinged-out dental work got very kinky, very quickly. Is there anything these two can’t turn into a turn-on?
Barker has hinted that he’s on the receiving end of somebody’s love bites. In April, he posted pics of himself alongside his French bulldog with the caption: “Dogs never bite me. Just humans.” We’re guessing he meant just one human in particular, and now she can apparently do so in style.
Cover Photo: @kourtneykardash (Instagram)
