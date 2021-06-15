Watching Bill Murray Singing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ at Wrigley Field Will Ensure Life Feels Good Again
Leave it to Bill Murray to bring a little light into a dark world. His latest happiness-inducing stunt took place over the weekend at Wrigley Field, where he delighted Chicago Cubs fans with his acapella rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
The one and only Bill Murray. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/1hKbXWVG7n
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2021
It was a momentous occasion – and not just because Murray serenaded the baseball lovers. No, the event marked the first time that the team has played a home game before a full-capacity crowd.
“This is what it feels like to be 100%!” Murray informed fans over the mic. “And we’re going to be louder from right now until the last out in the top of the ninth inning. Understood? Let’s scare the hell out of these Cardinals! Let’s scare ’em! Alright, let’s sing this song one more time.”
Murray’s vocal stylings must have worked their magic, because the Cubs kicked the St. Louis Cardinals’ butts 8-5.
Now that quarantine is over, we can’t wait to see where else Bill Murray will pop up – and what kind of hijinks he’ll get into!
Cover Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Contributor (Getty Images)
