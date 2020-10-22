Bill Murray ‘On the Rocks’: The Top 20 Moments For America’s Favorite Man

Making a speech at a Bachelor party.

In the summer of 2014, Murray was dining at the same steakhouse in South Carolina as a bachelor party. Before putting the groom on his shoulders, Murray made a speech: “If you have someone you think is the one, travel around the world together. Buy a plane ticket for two, and go to places that are hard to reach and hard to get out of. And when you land at JFK, if you’re still in love with that person...get married.”