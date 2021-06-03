Rebel Wilson Flaunts Weight-Loss Success in Sizzling Swimsuit Pic, Just in Time For Whitest Kind of Pride on Social
Swimsuit season is here – and we are psyched! (To admire other people in swimsuits, not to don one ourselves.) One could argue, however, that it’s always swimsuit season on Instagram, where posting photos in one’s itty bitty bikini is practically a rite of passage for female users on the social media platform. The latest to show off her lovely figure in a skin-tight garment? Rebel Wilson.
The Australian actress posed amid surf and sun on Memorial Day rocking a black one-piece suit (the zipper suggestively lowered to show off some cleavage), a blue fedora, and oversized sunglasses.
“Palm Beach-ing,” the caption read alongside a palm tree emoji. “I think I wanna move to Florida now.”
View this post on Instagram
While Wilson’s style is certainly noteworthy (she almost has a Dick Tracy-esque aesthetic going on here), what really caught fans’ attention was how slim she looked. The 41-year-old publicly declared 2020 her “year of health” – and meant it, losing 60 pounds during quarantine while the rest of us ballooned into bloated versions of our former selves.
Wilson’s Instagram followers were inspired by, and supportive of, the swimsuit shot. Comments ranged from “Hot mama” to “Wow, so so so so so so so amazing” to “Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!”
We can only hope to look as good in a swimsuit someday as Wilson does. Until then, we’ll just hide out under the beach umbrella with a towel wrapped around our gut.
Cover Photo: Christopher Willard / Contributor (Getty Images)
