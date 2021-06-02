Kanye West Steps Out in Bag-Like Mask, Strangely Very ‘Kanye’ of Him But Also Hides Shame Well

You never know what Kanye West is going to do next, but his latest odd appearance is already making us wish he’d never separated from Kim Kardashian. He is literally an eyesore without her.

Last week, Yeezy wandered the streets of Los Angeles wearing a balaclava…that completely covered his head.

Kanye West hit the streets of LA in a balaclava mask covering his entire face. pic.twitter.com/XdTLP1b3pP — (@SoloFlow786) May 29, 2021

The cloth was gray with a painted blue and white design over the face area. It was better than a paper bag, we guess, but still left onlookers wondering what exactly the rapper-turned-Bible-thumper was going for. Is he channeling the Elephant Man? Trying to hide his shame at getting served divorced papers by one of the hottest women in America? Is he paranoid about COVID?

The one saving grace of Kanye’s odd appearance is that the rest of his outfit was normal – if a little overdressed for the unofficial start of summer in California. He wore a long-sleeved navy shirt, baggy pants, and a pair of Yeezys (which, we’re going to say it, look like copy-cat Crocs). One noticeable accessory he wasn’t wearing? His wedding ring.

So maybe Ye isn’t as out of touch with reality as we thought. Maybe he just wants to save face until his divorce is final.

