Meanwhile in Georgia: Seltzer Bro Goes Viral on TikTok After Smacking Face Into Garage Door

TikTok is your one-stop social media platform for outrageous stunts and ridiculous challenges…and the best of them go hilariously wrong.

A so-called ‘seltzer bro’ from Canton, Georgia, recently smacked into a half-opened garage door – and went viral for it. (Just goes to show you that talent isn’t what gets you clicks on the internet.) His name is Cade Tarchick and the accident happened after he tried to chug a can of fizzy water without burping. Spoiler alert: he didn’t succeed. He ended up spitting out the beverage (which he described as “drinking straight TV static,” belching, and looking like he was about to turn away to throw up. That’s when he came face to face with the garage door behind him.

Will this cause Tarchick to think twice before attempting another ridiculous TikTok challenge? Definitely not. The mishap was a boon for his TikTok feed. The video had racked up 9.7 million views at the time of this writing. In the comments section, the TikToker admitted he “went brain dead for a second” in the comments. He later told Storyful that his head “really hurt” after the cranium-garage door collision, but that he has recovered. If you say so, dude, but as the saying goes: you can’t cure stupid.

Cover Photo: @cadetarchick (TikTok)

