Mandatory Reads: Viral Instagrammer Matt Shirley Drops Hilarious Visual Guide For Adulting

We here at Mandatory are admirers of Matt Shirley. His hilarious charts are colorful, timely, and painfully relatable. From diagramming the struggle to fall asleep to designing a Pandemic Monopoly board to breaking down why you hate Valentine’s Day in a pie chart, Shirley manages to create visuals that address exactly what’s tormenting us at any given moment.

The artist has built a massive following of 400K people on Instagram, so it was only a matter of time until he landed a book deal. Running Press has just published his debut tome, A Visual Learner’s Guide to Being a Grown-Up, and it’s a must-have guide for anyone trying to figure out how to adult in 2021.

The book features more than 100 charts, graphs, diagrams, and infographics, half of it brand-new, never-before-seen material.

“Today my very first book comes out,” Shirley announced on Instagram alongside a pic of himself holding his books. “I am feeling very excited, nervous, proud, grateful, and nervous again. I’d love for you to check it out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee)

Go pick up a copy and support one of Mandatory’s favorite Instagrammers. It’s only $15 – and is guaranteed to provide priceless, essential laughter when you need it most.

Cover Photo: Running Press

