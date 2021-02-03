Culture / Entertainment
Addictive ‘Overheard Celebs’ Instagram Account Shares Random Run-Ins With the Rich and Famous

by Mandatory Editors

Now more than ever, we’re in need of a good distraction. And as it often does, Instagram is giving us yet another worthy one. It’s called @OverheardCelebs, and it consists of stories of the rich and famous in their unnatural habitat (i.e. our boring, everyday lives).

The account describes itself as ‘an anti-gossip journal,’ or the bastard child of @commentsbycelebs and @overheardla. People submit their real-life run-ins with celebrities to the account via DM. The account then posts the unusual nd often hilarious tales in narrative form.

From a snarky Robert Downey Jr. quip at Starbucks to a mid-argument interruption from Alec Baldwin, each encounter is stranger than fiction. Reading them is addictive, and adds a little magic and laughter to your day.

Here are a few of our favorites:

 

What’s most surprising about these stories is how gosh-darn nice celebrities are. It makes us want to meet one! But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from @OverheardCelebs, it’s that you can’t plan these encounters. Instead, they happen to you, often when you least expect. Keep your eyes peeled and your ears open, Mandatory readers!

