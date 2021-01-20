Alec Baldwin Says ‘Bye’ to Twitter (We Weren’t Paying Attention Anyway)

First Trump was banned from Twitter. Now the man best known for playing the former 45th president of the United States on the small screen has left the social media platform, too, albeit it of his own accord. Alec Baldwin recently bid farewell to Twitter after his wife, Hilaria, was the target of backlash over her claim that she has Spanish heritage.

Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming.

Not much of a party.

Goodbye for now. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 18, 2021

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now,” tweeted the actor who appeared regularly on SNL during Trump’s administration.

Of all the things to abandon Twitter for, we have to say, this one is kind of lame. The whole ordeal isn’t even that scandalous – haters claim Hilaria faked an accent and that she lied about being born on the island of Mallorca (as her agency’s bio used to state).

In one of many social media posts addressing the issue, Hilaria said that she was born in Boston and spent her youth between Massachusetts and Spain. Her parents and sibling continue to live in Spain and she, obviously, lives in the U.S.

So, no, that doesn’t make her Spanish, and she shouldn’t have insinuated as much. But the internet can be harsh and apparently Alec had had enough.

“There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous,” he said. “I mean, just ridiculous.”

We’re just surprised anyone cares about Hilaria, period. The fitness enthusiast doesn’t do much other than gestate Alec’s children and occasionally post a lingerie selfie (which we’re totally here for). While we’re at it, who cares about Alec Baldwin? Now that he’s no longer playing Trump on TV, we could care less what he thinks about, well, anything. Twitter didn’t seem to give AF either.

Yes, but it was okay when you were the one doing the screaming. — Tammi Minoski (@TammiMinoski) January 18, 2021

You can dish it out but can’t take it? — I.AM.OVER.IT (@jbhsndrs) January 18, 2021

You’ll be back, they always come back. — Bart Thompson (@BGordonThompson) January 19, 2021

You definitely owe it to your family to take a break from all the social media & unplug. I hear Spain is nice this time of year. So much rich culture. — Hayden (@jhaydenrose) January 19, 2021

Baldwin has taken Twitter breaks before and always gets lured back. His absence now only means one less celebrity clogging up our timelines with their political opinions. Have a nice hiatus, Alec. And stick to acting. Your Twitter game ain’t all that.

Cover Photo: NBC

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.