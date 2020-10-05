Culture / Entertainment

John Lithgow Has a New Trumpty Dumpty Book and It’s Required Reading Before the Election

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

Most of us know John Lithgow as an iconic, multi-generational actor. Some of us know him as the father in Harry and the Hendersons. Others know him as the wacky alien on 3rd Rock from the Sun. Still, others know him as the creepy “Trinity Killer” on Dexter. But, regardless of which TV or movie role you know Lithgow from, newer generations will know him as a humor author.

Last year, the award-winning actor released a book of satirical poems called Dumpty. It was a tongue-in-cheek, humorous look at President Donald Trump and the other members of his administration. Well, we’re happy to learn that he’s back with his second book of Trump-centric poetry.

It’s called Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age and it’s obvious he’s really not messing around this time. If you didn’t know it already, these books don’t put Trump and his cohorts in a very good light.

This book takes silly, funny barbs at the likes of William Barr, Mitch McConnell, and Kelly Loeffler. And, because of the COVID pandemic, a book tour is pretty much out of the question. Instead, Lithgow enlisted some of his favorite friends, including Meryl Streep, Alan Alda, and Samuel L. Jackson to create bite-sized clips to get the word out on his new book. We have a feeling that leading up to Election Day, he won’t have much trouble selling it.

RANKED! The Cast of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ The Only Sitcom That Matters According to the Emmys

Mandatory Staff Picks: Ranking the 10 Tastiest Autumn Ales

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.