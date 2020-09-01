Smash Mouth Says It Got Hate Mail Due to Sturgis Performance (But We All Know It’s Because Their Music Sucks)

Whenever a celebrity publicizes hate mail, they do so for pity. Well, Smash Mouth isn’t getting any of ours. For starters, they subjected us to years of that god-awful, obnoxious earworm otherwise known as “All Star.” Now, they’re helping spread coronavirus.

The ‘90s one-hit-wonder band was among the musical acts at recent motorcycle rally Sturgis in South Dakota. The group performed among thousands of bikers too badass (read: stupid) to socially distance or wear face masks. Over 100 cases of COVID-19 have already been reported in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Washington as a direct result of the rally.

In a testament to its pop cultural irrelevancy, Smash Mouth was the biggest band on the Sturgis entertainment bill, thereby making frontman Steve Harwell the celebrity face of the event. It didn’t help that Harwell was also captured in a video saying, “Fuck that COVID shit!”

So it’s no wonder that someone wanted to tell the band where to get off. In an Instagram post, the band shared a pic of a broken CD (LOL, someone still has CDs) and a handwritten letter with words like “kills,” “selfish” and “motherfuckers” visible.

“Recent fan mail,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram recent fan mail A post shared by Smashmouth (@smashmouthsmash) on Aug 22, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

Go ahead, Steve, try to pan this off as some sort of political backlash for playing during a global pandemic of a highly contagious disease. The rest of us know the truth: that your music has sucked for decades and nobody needs to hear even one more note of it. For all we know, hearing the chorus to “All Star” on repeat could be fatal.

Cover Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor (Getty Images)

