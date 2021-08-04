Meanwhile on TikTok: Flight Attendant Explains Why You Should Never (Ever) Wear Shorts on a Plane
Photo: tiktok.com/@tommycimato
Even if you’re not an avid TikTok viewer, you can probably agree that the app has brought us a lot of airplane-related content. And we don’t mean boring old hacks to get a free drink or a seat upgrade. We’re talking about the various videos flight attendants have made to enlighten us about things we should never ever do on a plane. We learned to never drink coffee on a plane and this week, we’re learning why you shouldn’t wear shorts on a plane.
In all honesty, we don’t wear shorts on a plane, and we don’t understand why anyone would. The same type of oddballs that wear shorts on a plane also wear socks with sandals and take their shoes off mid-flight, filling the cabin with the odor of old cheese and sadness.
@tommycimato##greenscreen ##fyp ##flightattendant ##airline ##aviation ##travel ##flights Blue Blood – Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
In a video posted by a TikToker named @tommycimato, he goes into detail explaining the five things you should never do on a plane. The first is that you should never touch the filthy “flush” button in the bathroom with your bare hands. It’s disgusting and he says to use a napkin to flush it. The second tip is to stay hydrated during flights. The third tip is that you should never lean or sleep on the window. Like everything else in a plane, they’re filthy. Another tip is that you should always tell a flight attending if you’re feeling sick, they are there to help with water, food, or an air sickness bag. The most important tip, in our opinion, surrounds the wearing of shorts.
“Don’t or try not to wear shorts when you’re on an airplane,” he says. “It’s the same thing as the window, you never know how clean it’s gonna be, so if you have pants, you’re gonna have less germs.”
This seems obvious to us. Pants, on top of making a lot more sense, will touch the filthy seats and other areas of the plane that your naked legs might otherwise touch. All in all, we learned that planes are even grosser than we thought and regardless of your attire, you should probably take a shower as soon as you land.
1/10
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Arrested For Skinny-Dipping in Stranger’s Pool, Should Get a Medal of Honor
More weird news.
Photo: Ekspansio (Getty Images)
2/10
Meanwhile in New York: Graphic Pizza Parlor Brawl Has It All (Soup Ladles and Burnt Crust For Weapons), Shows a Very Hangry Crowd (Hilarious Video)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@fresh-hot-pie)
-
3/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Literally Poaches Her Face During Botched Egg Hack, Perfect If You Like Your Sexy Photos a Little Runny
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok
4/10
Meanwhile at the Circus: Teen Slapped in Face by Seagull on Amusement Ride Is Worth the Image in Your Mind
More weird news.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Oklahoma: Missing Murder Suspect Arrested After Commenting on Police Facebook Post (You’ll Never Guess What She Asked For)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook (Tulsa Police Department)
6/10
Quarantine Gold: Woman Using Face Mask to Pick Up Dog Poop Before Putting It Back on Is Still Our Favorite Pandemic Fail
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@thefatjewish)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in New York: Brawl Breaks Out at Yankee Stadium After Fan Pegs Outfielder in the Head, It’s a Beautiful Day For Baseball (Video)
More weird news.
Photo: Twitter (@RJsportsEh)
8/10
Breaking: Massive Internet Outage Shuts Down Delta, McDonald’s, HBO Max, and Airbnb (Is This the 4 Horsemen From Hell?)
More weird news.
Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Plot Twist! Judge Suspended After Pulling Gun Out in Court, It Does Not Please the Court
More weird news.
Photo: John Lund (Getty Images)
10/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Man Almost Masturbates to Death (But What a Way to Go)
More weird news.
Photo: feelphotoart (Getty Images)