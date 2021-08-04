Meanwhile on TikTok: Flight Attendant Explains Why You Should Never (Ever) Wear Shorts on a Plane

Photo: tiktok.com/@tommycimato

Even if you’re not an avid TikTok viewer, you can probably agree that the app has brought us a lot of airplane-related content. And we don’t mean boring old hacks to get a free drink or a seat upgrade. We’re talking about the various videos flight attendants have made to enlighten us about things we should never ever do on a plane. We learned to never drink coffee on a plane and this week, we’re learning why you shouldn’t wear shorts on a plane.

In all honesty, we don’t wear shorts on a plane, and we don’t understand why anyone would. The same type of oddballs that wear shorts on a plane also wear socks with sandals and take their shoes off mid-flight, filling the cabin with the odor of old cheese and sadness.

In a video posted by a TikToker named @tommycimato, he goes into detail explaining the five things you should never do on a plane. The first is that you should never touch the filthy “flush” button in the bathroom with your bare hands. It’s disgusting and he says to use a napkin to flush it. The second tip is to stay hydrated during flights. The third tip is that you should never lean or sleep on the window. Like everything else in a plane, they’re filthy. Another tip is that you should always tell a flight attending if you’re feeling sick, they are there to help with water, food, or an air sickness bag. The most important tip, in our opinion, surrounds the wearing of shorts.

“Don’t or try not to wear shorts when you’re on an airplane,” he says. “It’s the same thing as the window, you never know how clean it’s gonna be, so if you have pants, you’re gonna have less germs.”

This seems obvious to us. Pants, on top of making a lot more sense, will touch the filthy seats and other areas of the plane that your naked legs might otherwise touch. All in all, we learned that planes are even grosser than we thought and regardless of your attire, you should probably take a shower as soon as you land.