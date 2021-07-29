Meanwhile in London: After Bark Is the Cocktail Bar to Take Your Canine Companion, Perfect Spot For Little Hair of the Dog
If you live in the suburbs or a small town, it might seem like everybody has a dog. Border Collies, Great Danes, Yorkies, Shi Tzus, and Golden Retrievers, in 2021 it seems like there are as many dogs as there are people. Or, at the very least, at least one dog for every family. So, it should come as no surprise that people are constantly on the lookout for dog-friendly bars, restaurants, and craft breweries. Outdoor seating, nice shade, and maybe a bowl of water on the ground and some treats for their four-legged friends.
That’s all well and good as we all enjoy taking our pooches places with us as long as they aren’t a nuisance to other patrons. But one London bar is taking the idea of “dog-friendly” to all new heights.
View this post on Instagram
It’s called After Bark and it’s literally a bar for dogs. Don’t worry, you don’t have to wait outside tied to a tree while they live it up inside. Humans are allowed inside as well. If you’re planning to visit England any time soon or you live in the city, the bar can be found in London’s Hackney Wick area.
Made by the folks at Barkney Wick, a community center for dogs and humans, the after-hours bar is open from 7 pm to 11 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and features cocktails (featuring alcohol) for humans and “puptails” (non-alcoholic) for dogs.
With mocktail names like the “Barkarita” and Bloodhound Mary,” we’d definitely take our pooch into the dog-friendly bar. After all, we’ve made them come into our favorite bars and craft breweries while expecting them to behave and not be bored for years. They deserve this.
