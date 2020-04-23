6 Easy Stress-Bake Recipes That Ease Your Mind (And Energize Your Body)

Sweet Dinner Rolls

If you’re having a tough, boring time at home during the quarantine and you want something that’s doughy, fresh, and sweet (but not too sweet), then these rolls are perfect for you.

Recipe:

1 cup milk

1/3 cup white sugar

1/3 cup butter

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions:

Begin by heating milk, sugar, and butter on the stove over medium heat in a saucepan. Heat until warm and remove from heat before stirring in yeast. Let it sit and foam for 10 minutes. While waiting, mix together flour and salt in a large bowl. Add eggs, oil, and warmed yeast mixture. Mix everything together thoroughly until doughy. Dump the bowl onto a flour-covered surface and knead the dough until it’s springy and smooth. Add oil to a bowl and put the dough ball into it and coat it with oil. Cover it and leave it in a warm place for 1 hour while it rises. Grease a cookie sheet and make the dough into 12 equal balls and place them in the pan. Let them rise again for 30 minutes and then cook at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.