Food and Drinks Take Flight: Samplers Now Go Beyond Beer

Margarita Flight

Wednesdays mean margaritas at Jalisco Cantina. Their Wednesday Margarita Flight will get you pleasantly buzzed on brightly-colored cocktails in flavors like Mexican candy, spicy tamarindo, coco piña, passion mint, Pink Cadillac, O’side Aqua and prickly pear.

On any other day of the week, check out El Chingon’s Margarita Flight, which includes a choice of three mini margaritas from their six original combos like the Bad Hombre, Chico, and Paloma en Fuego.