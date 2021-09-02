Meanwhile on Tinder: Man Brings Mother’s Ashes With Him on the World’s Worst First Date
Thanks to Tinder your next worst date is only a swipe away and hopefully it’s not as weird as this date an anonymous woman on Reddit posted about. The woman explained she’d been talking with a man on Tinder and the two decided to meet up. They made plans to enjoy a barbecue at her place, and that’s where the red flags begin.
When the date and time of the meetup arrived the man showed up late, explaining he spent that time circling her block and trying to decide if he go through with the date or not. However, it wasn’t just his case of cold feet that was a turn off for the woman. Upon walking through the door the man began regaling her with tales of his highly dysfuntional family, brought his own food to eat (that he didn’t share) and then took out a vial to show off.
She explained, “When we sit down, he reaches into his pocket and pulls out a vial. It is about two inches tall with a cork in it. It’s filled with black powder. He must have noticed me staring at it flipping between if he was about to snort something strange or build some sand-art.” But it wasn’t drugs, which at this point might have been preferrable to what he was carrying. “Oh,” he said referring to the vial, “I’d like to introduce you to my mother’.”
But that’s not the only part of his mother he brought with him. He was also wearing her ashes in a necklace, a ring, as well as, a half sleeve dedicated to his late mother because… he brings her everywhere with him. Eventually, the man finished his food and left, texting his date on his way to the car saying, “My mother really liked you, I can’t wait to see you again.” Unfortunately for him, the woman’s feeling for him and his late mother wasn’t mutual and there was no second date. Yikes.
Cover Photo: LightFieldStudio (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Meanwhile in NFTs: Influencer Sells Her Love (Do These Things Come With a Receipt?)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@martirenti)
2/10
Meanwhile in Australia: Couple Goes Viral For Cliffside Sex (And You Thought Sex on the Beach Was Ballsy)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook
-
3/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Hilarious Drunk Girl Set to ‘Smooth Criminal’ Is Our #MarryMe of the Week
More weird news.
Photo: Reddit
4/10
Meanwhile in Olympics: Former Competitor Busted For Smuggling $200 Million of Cocaine, Maybe This Could Be a Sport, Too?
More weird news.
Photo: Jonathan Wood / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in China: Constipated Man Attempts Curing the Runs by Putting Live Eel Up His Ass and Almost Dies, A Nursery Rhyme Old as Time
More weird news.
Photo: Andrew Marriott (Getty Images)
6/10
First Classless Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat (Again) After Slapping Flight Attendant Butts, Apparently Not Everything Is Complementary Up Front (Watch)
More weird news.
Photo: YouTube
-
7/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Amazon Delivery Turns One Florida Shopper into Instant Hoarder (And We Thought Our Shopping Habits Were Bad)
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok (@cassie5616)
8/10
Meanwhile with MAGA: Get-Rich-Quick Scheme Magacoin Debuts Perfect Cryptocurrency For Overpaying On Cheap Conspiracy Theories
More weird news.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Earns Guinness World Record Showing Off Ridiculous Size of Her Mouth, Think They Call That a Trophy Wife
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok (@samramsdell)
10/10
Capitol Rioter Working on Donald Trump Zombie-Killing Video Game (We Can’t Wait to Not Play It)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook