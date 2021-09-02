Meanwhile on Tinder: Man Brings Mother’s Ashes With Him on the World’s Worst First Date

Thanks to Tinder your next worst date is only a swipe away and hopefully it’s not as weird as this date an anonymous woman on Reddit posted about. The woman explained she’d been talking with a man on Tinder and the two decided to meet up. They made plans to enjoy a barbecue at her place, and that’s where the red flags begin.

When the date and time of the meetup arrived the man showed up late, explaining he spent that time circling her block and trying to decide if he go through with the date or not. However, it wasn’t just his case of cold feet that was a turn off for the woman. Upon walking through the door the man began regaling her with tales of his highly dysfuntional family, brought his own food to eat (that he didn’t share) and then took out a vial to show off.

She explained, “When we sit down, he reaches into his pocket and pulls out a vial. It is about two inches tall with a cork in it. It’s filled with black powder. He must have noticed me staring at it flipping between if he was about to snort something strange or build some sand-art.” But it wasn’t drugs, which at this point might have been preferrable to what he was carrying. “Oh,” he said referring to the vial, “I’d like to introduce you to my mother’.”

But that’s not the only part of his mother he brought with him. He was also wearing her ashes in a necklace, a ring, as well as, a half sleeve dedicated to his late mother because… he brings her everywhere with him. Eventually, the man finished his food and left, texting his date on his way to the car saying, “My mother really liked you, I can’t wait to see you again.” Unfortunately for him, the woman’s feeling for him and his late mother wasn’t mutual and there was no second date. Yikes.

