Meanwhile on TikTok: Party Dad Saves Drinking Game With Epic White Claw Catch
The secret about TikTok definitely lies within the obsession of constantly TikToking every part of your life. Eventually, a moment of genius will occur if you’re constantly creating content. That’s exactly what happened for TikTok user @caseyculloty, who accidentally caught a true moment of party greatness on film while trying to make one of those obnoxious White Claw Basketball Challenge videos.
What starts as a boring video of a college-age party girl trying to catch a White Claw that bounces off a basketball becomes real-life performance art when her dad gets involved. As you may suspect, the Claw goes rouge and bounces in the direction of Casey’s dad. He catches the Claw, opens it, and slams it like a party God.
@caseycullotyDads do it better ##dadtok ##drinkinggames ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
That said, the real hero in this video is the person filming this epic party greatness. Because they took their job seriously we all get to enjoy it.
Cover Photo: via @caseyculloty on TikTok
1/10
Meanwhile in NFTs: Influencer Sells Her Love (Do These Things Come With a Receipt?)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@martirenti)
2/10
Meanwhile in Australia: Couple Goes Viral For Cliffside Sex (And You Thought Sex on the Beach Was Ballsy)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook
-
3/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Hilarious Drunk Girl Set to ‘Smooth Criminal’ Is Our #MarryMe of the Week
More weird news.
Photo: Reddit
4/10
Meanwhile in Olympics: Former Competitor Busted For Smuggling $200 Million of Cocaine, Maybe This Could Be a Sport, Too?
More weird news.
Photo: Jonathan Wood / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in China: Constipated Man Attempts Curing the Runs by Putting Live Eel Up His Ass and Almost Dies, A Nursery Rhyme Old as Time
More weird news.
Photo: Andrew Marriott (Getty Images)
6/10
First Classless Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat (Again) After Slapping Flight Attendant Butts, Apparently Not Everything Is Complementary Up Front (Watch)
More weird news.
Photo: YouTube
-
7/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Amazon Delivery Turns One Florida Shopper into Instant Hoarder (And We Thought Our Shopping Habits Were Bad)
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok (@cassie5616)
8/10
Meanwhile with MAGA: Get-Rich-Quick Scheme Magacoin Debuts Perfect Cryptocurrency For Overpaying On Cheap Conspiracy Theories
More weird news.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Earns Guinness World Record Showing Off Ridiculous Size of Her Mouth, Think They Call That a Trophy Wife
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok (@samramsdell)
10/10
Capitol Rioter Working on Donald Trump Zombie-Killing Video Game (We Can’t Wait to Not Play It)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook