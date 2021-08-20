Meanwhile on TikTok: Party Dad Saves Drinking Game With Epic White Claw Catch

The secret about TikTok definitely lies within the obsession of constantly TikToking every part of your life. Eventually, a moment of genius will occur if you’re constantly creating content. That’s exactly what happened for TikTok user @caseyculloty, who accidentally caught a true moment of party greatness on film while trying to make one of those obnoxious White Claw Basketball Challenge videos.

What starts as a boring video of a college-age party girl trying to catch a White Claw that bounces off a basketball becomes real-life performance art when her dad gets involved. As you may suspect, the Claw goes rouge and bounces in the direction of Casey’s dad. He catches the Claw, opens it, and slams it like a party God.

That said, the real hero in this video is the person filming this epic party greatness. Because they took their job seriously we all get to enjoy it.

Cover Photo: via @caseyculloty on TikTok