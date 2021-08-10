Meanwhile on TikTok: How a Toxic Breakup Is Exactly Like Canceling Any Subscription Service
Breakups are never easy. Especially when they’re between two totally unstable people who simply breakup to makeup, the foundation of the toxic relationship. Of course, the best place to explore the highs and lows of a toxic relationship is obviously TikTok. That’s what user @breesboredinthehouse did when she used the audio from @michi_smalls to explain the similarities of leaving your toxic relationship with canceling a subscription service.
Sort of like your worst relationships, subscription services suck you in with big promises, only to let you down after a few months. And when you finally figure out the number for customer service and call to cancel, becuase you can’t ever do it digitally, they offer you more shit you don’t want. When that doesn’t work, they offer it for even less than you were paying prompting you to ask yourself, “That was available the whole time?” Because it should always be obvious when you’re getting conned.
@breesboredinthehouse Men….. (also drop any tips for these flyaway hairs ) ##fypシ ##GetYourJeansOn ##dating ##toxic♬ original sound – Michi Virgilio
If we’ve learned anything from this TikTok, it’s the biggest flex when quitting anything toxic, and that includes your relationship, subscription service, or even your job, is setting the mood by playing extremely dramatic music in the background.
Cover Photo: via @breesboredinthehouse on TikTok
1/10
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Arrested For Skinny-Dipping in Stranger’s Pool, Should Get a Medal of Honor
More weird news.
Photo: Ekspansio (Getty Images)
2/10
Meanwhile in New York: Graphic Pizza Parlor Brawl Has It All (Soup Ladles and Burnt Crust For Weapons), Shows a Very Hangry Crowd (Hilarious Video)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@fresh-hot-pie)
-
3/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Literally Poaches Her Face During Botched Egg Hack, Perfect If You Like Your Sexy Photos a Little Runny
More weird news.
Photo: TikTok
4/10
Meanwhile at the Circus: Teen Slapped in Face by Seagull on Amusement Ride Is Worth the Image in Your Mind
More weird news.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Oklahoma: Missing Murder Suspect Arrested After Commenting on Police Facebook Post (You’ll Never Guess What She Asked For)
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook (Tulsa Police Department)
6/10
Quarantine Gold: Woman Using Face Mask to Pick Up Dog Poop Before Putting It Back on Is Still Our Favorite Pandemic Fail
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@thefatjewish)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in New York: Brawl Breaks Out at Yankee Stadium After Fan Pegs Outfielder in the Head, It’s a Beautiful Day For Baseball (Video)
More weird news.
Photo: Twitter (@RJsportsEh)
8/10
Breaking: Massive Internet Outage Shuts Down Delta, McDonald’s, HBO Max, and Airbnb (Is This the 4 Horsemen From Hell?)
More weird news.
Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Plot Twist! Judge Suspended After Pulling Gun Out in Court, It Does Not Please the Court
More weird news.
Photo: John Lund (Getty Images)
10/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Man Almost Masturbates to Death (But What a Way to Go)
More weird news.
Photo: feelphotoart (Getty Images)