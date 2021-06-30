This SEB-Harry Styles Watermelon Mashup Ends in the Most Adorable Way Possible

Even the most obvious TikTok can surprise you. This one definitely surprised us. Oh, you didn’t notice that watermelon has legs and paws yet? Well, now that the cat… or dog is out of the bag, those big ‘ol paws belong to Cleo, the goodest girl to ever wear a watermelon helmet.

The TikTok account @tallpinelabradorsllc, posted this video of Cleo with SEB’s mashup of Harry Style’s “Watermelon Sugar. This video is so cute, we honestly hope Cleo emerges from other food objects soon. Perhaps, a pumpkin in late September might be the best way to kick off autumn.

Although we don’t have concrete evidence, we believe this video was made possible thanks to how tasty Cleo’s choice of helmet is. You can even tell she’s licking the inside based on how the watermelon moves.

Cover Photo: via @tallpinelabradorsllc (TikTok)

