The Funniest Peeps Dioramas on the Internet (Now That Everyone’s Favorite Marshmallow Treats Are Back!)

Depending on what kind of climate you live in, it might be hard to believe that spring is right around the corner. But if the view outside your window isn’t giving you any hope, take heart in this sign of spring: Peeps are back! Yes, those fluorescent-colored marshmallows in the shapes of chicks and bunnies are popping up again on store shelves after an epic hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections is the company behind the iconic Easter treat, and they’ve promised that sweet tooths everywhere can get their sugar high this holy season. Not only will the traditional flavors be available, but also two new varieties are being released: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Froot Loops Flavored Pop (whatever that means).

Even if you’re not a marshmallow fan, these seasonal junk food delicacies serve another purpose: dioramas. People all over the country partake in annual contests that feature the confections in surprising, unusual, and often inappropriate scenes. (We’re down with the naughty, but the googly eyes are really creepy, guys; stop doing those.)

We’ve scoured the internet for the 20 best examples of said dioramas. Feast your eyes, then gobble up some Peeps while you can. They’ll be gone again before you know it.

1/20

2/20



3/20

4/20



5/20

6/20



7/20

8/20



9/20

10/20



11/20

12/20



13/20

14/20



15/20

16/20



17/20

18/20



19/20

20/20

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.