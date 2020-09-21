Fun / Weird News
Karen

Sold-Out Karen Halloween Mask Tops All Horror Characters, Parents Struggle Explaining to Kids Some Monsters Are Real

by Mandatory Editors

Halloween costume planning is underway, and one of the most popular characters this year is bound to be Karen. You know her – the angry, suburban, middle-aged white mom who demands to speak to the manager because life is not living up to her entitled expectations. Well, one intrepid Los Angeles artist anticipated the demand for Karen costumes and created a pair of $180 Karen masks. And they are truly terrifying.

Jason Adcock showed off his first handmade, latex mask on Instagram last month. “2020 is the year of the KAREN!” he declared. “Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kamorascostumes- on Etsy ! It’s never to early to shop for #Halloween #costumes . 2020 is the year of the KAREN! Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind . Full head latex mask painted with #timgoresbloodline and @createxcolors #latexmask#rubbermask#halloweenmask#sculpting#art#scary #biggair#monster#monstermask#bridezilla#karen#karensgonwild#karensgonewild #karens#

A post shared by Jason Adcock (@jasonadcock78) on

Two days later, he debuted another Karen mask – this one COVID-19 themed. “I have taste, but I never said it was good taste,” the caption read. “Our newest action is KAREN-19 she thought she was slick calling you all sheep and look what happened!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I have taste , but I never said it was good taste … our newest action is KAREN-19 she thought she was slick calling you all sheep and look what happened ! DM FOR PURCHASE INFO #latexmask#rubbermask#halloweenmask#sculpting#art#scary #biggair#monster#monstermask#bridezilla#karen#karensgonwild#karensgonewild #karens#

A post shared by Jason Adcock (@jasonadcock78) on

“She loves red states, expired coupons, hairspray, bare minerals and her gated community,” the artist joked on Facebook.

The masks sold out almost immediately and all the buzz surrounding them landed Adcock on Good Morning America.

“Karen is transcendent of all gender and size,” he told the morning news program. “She is just like a modern-day tyrant. Anybody evil can be a Karen.”

While some naysayers claimed that a Karen mask should feature flawless, Botoxed skin and straightened, white teeth, and other people (named Karen, of course) objected to the use of their moniker as an insult, Adcock took the criticism in stride.

“Just take it for what it is: a funny Halloween mask,” he told GMA. “I’m not here to ruin anybody’s day. I’m just trying to make people laugh.”

Scream is more like it!

Cover Photo: @jasonadcock78 (Instagram)

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

MORE NEWS:

Deliciously accurate: If Each of the Remaining Democratic Candidates Were Candy, This Is What They’d Be

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.