Clever Woman’s Automated Response to Dick Pics Will Have You Rethinking Late Night Invites to Help Pitch a Tent

Ever since the iPhone 1 was released back in 2008, the smartphone has changed our lives in a dramatic way. It enables us to text and FaceTime with friends, family, and coworkers, allows us to find information on the internet in seconds, lets us play video games while we sit on the subway, and opened the greasy, gross door to countless unsolicited dick pics being sent to women.

Sending an unwanted dick pic is one of the skeeviest, most invasive things a man can do. But if you ask many women, it still happens on the reg. Other than blocking these men or putting them on blast on social media, most women don’t feel like they have much other recourse.

One Twitter user called “Fruity Nessa” was tired of getting pictures of male genitals that she didn’t ask for, so she decided to get the best revenge in this age of social media. Instead of reposting the penis in question, she decided to send him an “official” message to make him think that he was about to be arrested for his actions. Now, that’s what we call payback.

She posted screenshots of the exchange in which the man asked if he could send her a picture of his junk. She politely declines. Instead of taking the obvious hint, the man asks, “Would you laugh at my tiny penis?”

I don't typically post dms but I was really proud of this one. pic.twitter.com/oDgLXeI8ho — Fruity Nessa 🍍 (@FruityNesa) August 12, 2020

She responds, “Please, do not send me a picture of your penis.” That seems pretty clear and firm to us. But somehow, he still doesn’t get it and decides to send a picture anyway. This is when she came up with an ingenious idea.

She followed his lewd photo with a simple message that read, “This is an automated message generated by the Twitter team. Your image has been found to be a violation of 42 U.S.C. § 1283 (2020). An image you sent has been scanned by our AI Bot and was flagged as an unsolicited picture. Your account is scheduled to be reported to the police.”

She added, “Our bot is currently in BETA testing; sometimes it makes mistakes. If you believe this message was in error, reply ‘HELP’ Otherwise, you will be contacted by your local authorities within 24hrs.”

Obviously, the clueless jerk didn’t realize he was being messed with because he quickly responded with, “HELP.” To which she wrote back, “No, f*** you.”

We can only hope that Nessa’s posting of this exchange will dissuade this guy and others from sending unwanted pictures of their manhood to women. If that doesn’t work, maybe you should just get off social media altogether. It might not be for you.

