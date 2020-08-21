Watch This Hilarious Irish Grandma Use VR Goggles For the First Time, Sounds Like a Real-Life Mrs. Doubtfire

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

While virtual reality has been around for decades, it’s only been recently that it has reached a level of realness that actually lives up to its name. We never really got lost in the world with the blocky, low-level graphics of virtual reality headsets in the ’90s and even early 2000s. But now, every week we see new videos of people inadvertently smashing televisions and falling over furniture while playing virtual reality tennis or pretending to be a Jedi, fighting bad guys with a lightsaber. But sometimes the videos aren’t of home disasters, they’re of people who just aren’t quite ready for this new world or virtual reality. This is the case with an Irish grandmother and her ride on a virtual roller coaster.

Right off the bat, she’s proving she just might not be ready for what she’s about to partake in as she proclaims, “mother of God almighty” just as the video begins. Also, you can see that nobody prepared her for what she was about to see because she didn’t even know she was about to go on a roller coaster.

What follows is a whole lot of references to the aforementioned mother of God, a few swear words that would make Mrs. Doubtfire blush, the potential of an impending heart attack, and a play-by-play of what she’s seeing.

It’s obvious she didn’t enjoy her experience, much to the delight of the onlooker who’s recording the video. But, she’s a good sport for not giving up on the roller coaster ride before it was completely over.

The video was made by a virtual reality goggle brand called Citosc that was founded by four teenagers in Cork, Ireland. Honestly, we couldn’t think of a better advertisement for their brand than this video of a sweet, slightly foul-mouthed granny.

Stray Dog Kept Visiting Car Dealership So They Hired It: Buyers Can Enjoy That New Car Drool Smell

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.