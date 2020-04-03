Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week III Edition
What is Friday anymore? Bill Withers just died, and it may not be a lovely day, but if you’re on planet Earth, you’re in dire need of our funniest tweets to celebrate surviving the endless madness of coronavirus quarantine. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, you missed a lot, but this week included the continuation of the social-distancing saga, along with Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself. Thank goodness we have this sweet tweet video to help make it a little better! As always, we’re here if you need us.
Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.
Music: Bill Withers
Young American Forced to Find Hobby Without Sports, Travel and Work Weighing Him Down
1/12
Calvin Klein Releases Gender Neutral Fragrance, Likely Smells Like Water and Conformity
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Calvin Klein
2/12
New ‘All the Streams’ Lets Cheapskates Watch Streaming Services For Free (Like Watching Cable at Your Parents’)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: shironosov (Getty Images)
3/12
Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: globalmoments (Getty Images)
4/12
Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)
5/12
Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)
6/12
Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Fuse (Getty Images)
7/12
Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Darren Fast (Getty Images)
8/12
Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: mediaphotos (Getty Images)
9/12
Adrien Brody Dating Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife, Likely Preparing for Role in Horror Show With Boobytraps
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Drew Altizer Photography (Shutterstock), Dave Benett (Getty Images)
10/12
Police Chief Stripped of Duties, Decides to Strip His Clothing As Well
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: John Summer (Getty Images)
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does About Ours
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)
12/12
Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: matspersson0 (Getty Images)