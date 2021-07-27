Mandatory Pranks: Kevin Hart Posts Nick Cannon’s Phone Number on DTLA Billboard, So Many Dick Pics Coming Your Way Nicky!

You only intentionally piss off the ones you love the most. At least, that’s probably what TV personality Nick Cannon is hoping after his so-called buddy, comedian Kevin Hart, pulled a serious prank on him in public last week.

Hart posted a message on a billboard in downtown LA, Atlanta, and New York City that read: “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #.” As promised, Cannon’s digits followed.

Hart explained the prank in the photo’s caption: “Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS”

He wasn’t kidding about the llama, either.

Cannon, a father of seven children by several different women, tried to play along with the phone prank for a while. He answered a few calls from fans and posted the results to his Instagram Stories. But after awhile, he got tired of the interruptions.

“My phone won’t stop ringing!!” he wrote in one post. “(Hart) is an a–hole!”

It would be bad enough if Cannon’s phone was flooded with calls and texts from moms and dads in need of parenting advice, but come on. We all know what the world does with unsuspecting people’s cell phone numbers: inundates them with unsolicited dick pics.

The number has since been disconnected. If Cannon was really clever, he’d forward all those dick pics right back to the so-called BFF responsible for them.

