This Dog Trying to Shove All the Frisbees in His Mouth Is Clearly Us This Summer
Photo: twitter.com/dog_rates/
Dogs are adorable. They’re called “man’s best friend” for a reason. They’re lovable, always there for us, and will always surprise us with their fun, goofy behavior. Even if you don’t have a dog, but you want to revel in their hilarious antics, there are myriad TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram accounts to follow. One of the best is WeRateDogs. As the name states, it’s literally a Twitter account where people send in pictures and videos of their playful pooches and the account writes a little blurb about them and then promptly rates them.
Recently, this account reached a new pinnacle of cuteness when it posted a clip of a golden retriever with an affinity for frisbees. The video is titled “This is Winston. And these are his frisbees. He likes to organize them after playtime. Sometimes it takes a while. 14/10.”
This is Winston. And these are his frisbees. He likes to organize them after playtime. Sometimes it takes a while. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/T2UIIwH76E
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 5, 2021
While the clip only lasts for a minute, we are treated to Winston as he attempts to collect all of his frisbees at once. If you don’t have time to watch the clip, he promptly picks up what appears to be five frisbees at one time. If that was all the frisbees the pup owned, things would have worked out fine. Sadly, Winston’s yard has another three or four frisbees and that’s when disaster strikes.
In an attempt to pick them all up, he drops the others he was holding in his mouth. Begrudging hilarity ensues. His refusal to give up on this difficult task should be a reminder to us all that if we want to do something, we should keep trying until we do. Even if we simply want to carry eight frisbees in our mouth at the same time.
1/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Hooters Server Goes Viral For Big Boob Hack That Helped Her Pay For College
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @theflathootersgirl (TikTok)
2/10
Why You Should Never Get in a Hot Tub, According to Travel Expert Who Clearly Never Got Laid in Hot Tub
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Ukraine: Couple Parts Ways After 123 Days Handcuffed Together (And Guess What Their Biggest Complaint Was)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Twitter
4/10
PornHub Sued By Women Over Lack of Consent, Who Could Have Seen This Coming (Did We Spell That Right?)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: jessekarjalainen (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Emergency Rescue Divers Save Sex Doll From Drowning, Likely Falls Under ‘No Hole Left Behind’ Protocol
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @nachangagaga (Twitter)
6/10
Sextra-Terrestrial: Woman Claims She’s Dating Alien Who Abducted Her, Our Bags Are Already Packed For This Country
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Turkey: Cheating Boyfriend Gets Double Dumped in Surprise Attack, Embarrassment Proves to Make Good Company These Lonely Nights
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)
8/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in Texas: Woman Attempting to Hit Lover With Car Plows Into Liquor Store Instead (Because What This Situation Needs Is More Booze)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
‘Lightly Shat Office Chair’ For Sale on Facebook Is Very Definition of a Statement Piece, Now Turn That Brown Upside Down
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Catherine Ledner (Getty Images)