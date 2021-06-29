Mandatory Music: Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ Turns 50, Listen to These Unreleased Tracks From Her Archive

Joni Mitchell’s epic album Blue may be 50 years old, but her heartbreak anthems are timeless. In honor of the LP’s big birthday, Rhino/Warner Records has dropped Blue 50 (Demos and Outtakes), which includes five previously unreleased tracks.

The new tunes include a demo version of “A Case of You” with alternate lyrics, an acoustic version of “California,” a French-horned reinterpretation of “River,” and a version of “Urge for Going” featuring strings. But the biggest, most buzz-worthy track from the new release is “Hunter,” which the singer axed from the album at the last minute. While she’s performed the song live before, it’s never been released on a studio album.

Here’s a sampling of the new tunes.

Now go get the album on vinyl and experience this music as it’s meant to be experienced: on a turntable with a bottle of wine and a good cry.

Cover Photo: Roger Ressmeyer / Contributor (Getty Images)

