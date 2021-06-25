Culture / Entertainment

Kris Jenner Finally Reveals Most Difficult Kardashian (And Apparently, It’s Not All of Them)

by Mandatory Editors

Let’s be honest, living with Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been like living inside a cultural portapotty for 14 years. But now that the show has finally come to an end, we can all breathe easy knowing who the most difficult Kardashian is.

After saying goodbye to one of reality tv’s longest-running series, the cast gathered for a post mortem reunion with host Andy Cohen. (Usually, it’s customary to wait at least ten years before a reunion, but when have the Kardashian-Jenners ever used common sense?) Cohen, in his casually shit-stirring style, tried to dig up as much dirt as possible during the sitdown with manager Jenner and her famous offspring.

While we can all agree the family has changed over the years (do yourself a favor and Google a promo shot from season one of KUWTK) choosing which kinsmen is the hardest to work with is no easy task.  Unless you ask Kris Jenner.

When Cohen point-blank asked, “Who’s the hardest? Who gives you the most lip?” mama Jenner didn’t stutter in her reply.

“Kourtney.”

But Kourtney had a fair rebuttal to her brand new label as the most difficult Kardashian. “I don’t want to do things if it’s not something I’m really into doing. My answer is no for most things and if it’s gonna be yes, I want to know every detail of what I’m gonna be asked of.”

Apparently, in the Jenner household, if you don’t bend over and comply with every request, you become a black sheep. Which IRL probably translates to her being the easiest to work with.

During the reunion, it was also revealed which daughter wanted the show to end the most. And, well…turns out we all owe Kourtney a huge debt we can never repay. On second thought, after 14 years, let’s just call it even.

