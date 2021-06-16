Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Huge Bull Tattoo on Instagram, We Get It You’re Huge

No matter how you feel about Dwayne Johnson, his movies, or his political ambitions, we can all agree the guy is ripped. We really don’t need to be reminded that The Rock has muscles bigger than our whole bodies or that he could probably toss us into the air with the ease that we throw a stuffed animal.

But remind us he does, frequently, on Instagram. And he’s jogged our memory once again with a bull tattoo pic sure to make every meathead – and ink enthusiast – on the internet jealous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

“Day 3 and we’re almost finished. Close to 30 hrs of tattooing (pretty challenging as my whole upper arm and shoulder wasn’t a blank canvas but rather enhancing and adding to what was already there so the level of detail, precision and specific color for my skin takes a lot of time) with my brother @yomicoart,” the former wrestler captioned the pic.

So not only is Johnson insanely swole, he also apparently has outrageously high pain tolerance. Thirty hours of ink? We practically cried when we got our Covid vaccine – and our biceps were sore for days.

Go on with your bad self, Dwayne. We’ll be over here sticking to temporary tattoos like the wimps we are.

