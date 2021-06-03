Courtney Stodden Announces Engagement in Instagram Post, Claims ‘Ring Made Me Gag’ (Who Wants to Do Over/Under on This One)

Another beauty is off the market. Courtney Stodden, the Celebrity Big Brother alum perhaps best known for being bullied by Chrissy Teigen, is engaged. They (Stodden identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns) announced their engagement to on-and-off boyfriend and movie producer Chris Sheng on Instagram on Sunday.

“I said yes …OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful,” they captioned a Boomerang video featuring the massive stone.

Heng was much more verbose – and emotional – in his Instagram announcement of the engagement.

“So this happened! Not how I planned but the moment was right. On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life and they said Yes. I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime,” he said in the first part of the rambling caption.

He continued: “For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what. I got you. Ily.”

Though Heng is 15 years Stodden’s senior (41 to their 26 years), he’s decades younger than their last husband, Doug Hutchison, who was 50 when he married then 16-year-old Stodden in 2011. (Number of people surprised when that marriage ended in divorce in 2018? Zero.)

Heng and Stodden began dating in 2017, after the separation from Hutchison but before that divorce was finalized. Stodden later confessed that they were groomed by Hutchison and clearly felt wounded by the relationship.

“It isn’t easy to believe in love,” Stodden told US Weekly in 2020 as they spoke about being with Heng. “It’s hard for me to completely open up to him and trust. I’m constantly pulling back and criticizing everything about everything. I need time to heal and hopefully I can learn how to love again fully.”

Apparently, they did. And now they’re signing up for a whole lifetime of lovin’. Let’s just hope they keep the gagging to a minimum.

