Meanwhile in New York: NBA Fan Spits on 50 Cent’s Woman While Spitting on Trae Young, Does This Guy Have the Greatest Death Wish of All Time?

Sports fans behaving badly. We’re surprised this isn’t a reality show already. Because real-life would have given it plenty of material lately. A spectator threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving’s head, a disgruntled man dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, and a horde ran out on the floor during a recent Sixers-Wizards game in Philly. In other words, basketball fans are getting ballsy – and not in a good way.

But one dude had what can only be called the greatest death wish of all time, because while he attempted to spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, he also slobbered all over rapper 50 Cent’s girlfriend, Cuban Link, a model and fitness influencer.

It all went down in the fourth quarter of the Hawks-Knicks game last week. Link was seated in-between 50 Cent and actress Julianne Moore. Young was about to pass the ball inbound as fans chanted “Fuck Trae Young.” Then a Knicks fan seated behind them spat in Young’s direction, spraying Link in the process.

The video went viral, and Young retweeted it with the caption, “Damn… Crazy. @50Cent y’all good?!”

Young’s father also chimed in with his own tweet, saying, “Gotta get this under control. @russwest44 gets popcorn thrown on him & @TheTraeYoung gets spat on. I can deal with all the chants about my son, it comes with it. But this needs to be addressed.”

Gotta get this under control. @russwest44 gets popcorn thrown on him & @TheTraeYoung gets spat on. I can deal with all the chants about my son, it comes with it. But this needs to be addressed.@NBAonTNT @NBA @espn @nyknicks @NBATheJump https://t.co/0WoO5jtAc2 — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) May 27, 2021

Young has decided not to press charges against the fan, who has been banned from Madison Square Garden, where the incident occurred.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely,” the Atlanta Hawks said in a statement. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”

We don’t know what’s prompted this backlash against some of our favorite B-ball players, but fans really need to chill the fuck out – or watch the game from the comfort of their own homes (read their moms’ basements), where they can spit and throw popcorn to their hearts’ delight.

And while basketball players seem to be good sports about all the abuse they take, maybe don’t fuck with 50 Cent. Something tells us he’d have no issue setting your spittin’ ass straight.

Cover Photo: Elsa / Staff (Getty Images)

