Halle Berry Shuts Down Instagram Haters That Say She ‘Can’t Keep a Man,’ Clearly They’ve Never Seen Halle Berry

Halle Berry doesn’t take kindly to haters. In fact, she destroys them. So if you were thinking of trolling the Academy Award-winning actor’s social media accounts and dropping shade in the comments, think again.

Not everyone got the memo about Ms. Berry’s feistiness, however. Recently, the actor shared this post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Apparently, some dudes got their undies in a twist about it. One wrote: “Says the women who can’t keep a man.”

“Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz…. I don’t,” Berry replied.

But one troll begets another, so another dude came along and commented: “Geesh Halle, had some trouble with men in your life??”

“Nope, they had trouble with me,” Berry responded without missing a beat.

Yet another asshole chimed in but Berry set him straight, too: “No man has ever taken care of me… EVER!” she said.

Granted, her relationship history is, well, complicated. She wed baseball player David Justice in 1993; they divorced four years later. She was then married to Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. She and partner Gabriel Aubry split in 2010, two years after having a daughter together. Her third husband was Oliver Martinez; they married in 2013, had a son together that same year, then divorced in 2015.

But who are we to judge? For all we know, those dudes wouldn’t know a good woman if she bit them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Women don’t owe men shit, but men collectively owe you, Halle, a thank you for your very enticing Instagram account.

Cover Photo: Stefanie Keenan / Contributor (Getty Images)

