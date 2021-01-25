Mandatory Music: ‘McCartney III’ Is Easy Listening to Start a Newer Better 2021

2020 really sucked. For most of us, it was the worst year of our lives. The year ended with a very divided country, turmoil in the streets, and a raging pandemic that seems like it will never end. We all had hope that 2021 would be better. Sadly, the year started off with a proverbial bang when a gigantic mob of Trump-supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and ran amuck of its inner chambers and offices. With everything going on in the country, to say that we’re in need of a little comfort is a massive understatement. We all need to find a few moments to sit back, relax, not think about our crumbling nation, and just listen to some music.

We suggest McCartney III, the newest solo album from Paul McCartney. The 18th solo album from the former Beatles member, McCartney III is a continuation of his 1970 solo album and McCartney II which was released way back in 1980. When 1990 hit and then 2000 and there was no third installment, fans of the singer simply thought there would never be a third installment. But, on Dec. 18, McCartney III finally dropped. Just like the first two albums, the Lad from Liverpool plays every instrument.

Recorded at his farmhouse in Sussex, England, the album is filled with a mix of rocking tunes and mellow vibes. It’s also all over the place in terms of style which makes us believe that this might be the perfect listening for these tumultuous times. Crank it up, sit back, and relax.

Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

Bruce Willis Almost Lost His ‘12 Monkeys’ Role Because of Butthole-Like Mouth: Director Terry Gilliam Admits

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.