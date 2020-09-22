The Perfect Carly Rae Jepson Parody to Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

It’s National Voter Registration Day, and what better way to celebrate (and motivate) voters than a new Missy Modell parody video? The viral Instagrammer teamed up with Defeat By Tweet, the platform transforming Trump’s tweets into donations for racial justice, to create an inspiring song set to the tune of Carly Rae Jepsen’s poppy earworm “Call Me Maybe.”

“Feels like we’re living in hell / Is this year real? I can’t tell / This is my cry out for help / Save our democracy!” Modell sings at the start of the video. She then tears into Trump’s pathological lying, affinity for fake news, COVID conspiracies, climate change denial, and Twitter rants, just to name a few awful things about him.

As Modell reminds viewers, you don’t have to wait until November to start defeating Trump. You can register to vote now, and, in some states, cast your vote by mail already, too!

Voting is always important because it helps preserve our democracy, but it’s especially crucial this year so we can get the big dumb Cheeto in Chief out of office.

“100 million people didn’t vote in 2016,” Modell points out in the caption. “Let’s not make that mistake again, k? Make sure you’re registered and tell all your & family friends to do it too!”

Cover Photo: @missymodell (Instagram)

