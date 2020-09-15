Culture / Entertainment

Yo Holmes to Bel-Air! ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion on Airbnb For Limited Time, Perfect Opportunity to Do the Carlton Dance For Your Friends Without Shame

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in the midst of a comeback (though for true fans of the ‘90s sitcom, it never went away). In addition to a reunion special and a dramatic reboot, you can now experience that “chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool” lifestyle that Will Smith made so desirable through Airbnb.

The home rental platform is opening up the tony Bel-Air mansion where the original show was shot for overnight guests. Located in Brentwood, California, a stay at the posh digs include access to the pool and an outdoor lounge, free reign of the closet, food served on silver platters, and turntables. (Though let’s be honest: what you really want to do here is bust a move like Carlton.)

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith wrote in the Airbnb description. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

You can take up residence in “Will’s Wing” of the mansion on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11 or 14. You don’t have to be a millionaire to afford a stay in the Fresh Prince’s pad, either. One night in the protagonist’s bedroom costs a mere $30.

Smith posted a selfie with DJ Jazzy Jeff outside “The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around” over the weekend to announce the promotion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Talk about home, sweet home!

