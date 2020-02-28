Disney to Reboot ‘Turner and Hooch,’ Forgetting It’s Already Perfect and Tom Hanks Is Irreplaceable

Hollywood can’t stop itself from ruining a good thing. In the latest case of “Nobody asked for this,” we have a forthcoming TV series reboot of Turner and Hooch, the classic 1989 buddy-cop movie starring Tom Hanks and a drool-happy French mastiff named Beasley. Disney+ is responsible for the frankly offensive reimagining of the comedic blockbuster that can’t be improved upon. The 12-episode series’ major flaw is that Hanks isn’t in it. Instead, viewers will be subjected to a new version of character Scott Turner, now a U.S. Marshal (rather than the police detective featured in the source material) played by Josh Peck, who’s appeared in several forgettable projects onscreen but amassed a substantial social media following on Vine and Instagram (because that’s what we look for in a leading man). Matt Nix, of Burn Notice notoriety, is serving as writer and executive producer of the revamped Turner and Hooch monstrosity. Further details on the storyline are scarce, and we don’t know when to expect the series’ debut, but you can tell we’re as excited about this new show as Hooch would be about a bag of stale, off-brand kibble.

Cover Photo: Touchstone Pictures

