Living / Food & Drink / Sex and Relationships

8 Easy and Delicious Dinners That Make Sex the Obvious Dessert

by Sabrina Cognata

There are very few things human beings truly need to survive. Food and sex are usually priorities, and they often work in tandem; one can lead to the other. For every person who’s ever made a sex joke about food and then watched that clever quip open the door for mind-blowing sex, this is for you. But more importantly, it’s for the people who didn’t even know that a chill banana joke done right might land you in the driver’s seat of someone else’s body.

Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

Feels good: Stephanie Sarley Makes Fruit Fun Again With Her Provocative Instagram

Gettin’ down: People Are Wearing AirPods During Sex Because We Don’t Even Know

What food gets your juices flowing? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.