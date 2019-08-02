8 Easy and Delicious Dinners That Make Sex the Obvious Dessert

There are very few things human beings truly need to survive. Food and sex are usually priorities, and they often work in tandem; one can lead to the other. For every person who’s ever made a sex joke about food and then watched that clever quip open the door for mind-blowing sex, this is for you. But more importantly, it’s for the people who didn’t even know that a chill banana joke done right might land you in the driver’s seat of someone else’s body.

Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

1/8 Grilled Meats Nothing appeals to our baser instincts like tenderly cooking meat on an open fire. Grilling is like the caveman's way of saying, "I love you. Let's fuck."

2/8 Skittles Because tasting the rainbow is only topped by being on top.

3/8 Pizza There's a reason people say pizza is like sex: even when it's bad, it's good. Which translates pretty well when you tell your significant other you want to stay in, order a pizza, and "chill."

4/8 Sub Sandwiches Insert vulgar joke about dick-shaped foods and the people who love them here.



5/8 Ice Cream Sundae Start with the cherry on top. Tie its stem into a knot with your tongue so they'll know that when they finish dessert, they'll get their real treat.

6/8 French Fries The delectable joy of crispy, salty goodness will remind her of everything else she likes to put inside her person.

7/8 Chocolate Women. Love. Chocolate. There's a reason men give women lavish boxes of chocolate every Valentine's Day. Giving your lady a surprise piece of chocolate to nosh on will certainly result in a surprise of your own. Wink. Wink.

8/8 Breakfast Coffee is for closers but breakfast is for bangers. Take her out to breakfast for dinner to let her know that, like breakfast, you're down to have her anytime.

