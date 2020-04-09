Free Online Classes You Can Take During Your Quarantine Downtime

By now, you’re probably tired of being stuck at home because of coronavirus quarantine. If you’re like many of us, you’re spending your weekdays working from home. When you’re done, you quickly realize that besides playing Monopoly for the 500th time or rewatching all of Breaking Bad, you really don’t have much to do to occupy your time. Lucky for you, universities have your covered. That’s because you can take free online classes from some of the most prestigious universities in the country and you don’t even have to change out of your pajamas to do it. Check out some of our favorites below and get learning!

1/6 Philosophy and the Science of Human Nature (Yale) Yale is offering a handful of free online courses that you can take to learn something new while you’re stuck at home. They include Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Faulkner; Financial Markets; Milton; Roman Architecture; and Philosophy and the Science of Human Nature. The last course, taught by Tamar Gendler, is a look at the ways the human soul is connected to the soul of society as a whole. Mind-blowing stuff there.

2/6 An Introduction to American Law (UPenn) Have you ever had aspirations to go to law school? Or maybe you just enjoy watching courtroom dramas all day while you’re stuck at home. Well, if you want to learn what prosecutors and defense attorneys are actually saying, sign up for An Introduction To American Law from the University of Pennsylvania.

3/6 Science and Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (Harvard) If you’re the type of person who not only enjoys cooking, but the science behind it, then this is the online course for you. That’s because, instead of just being a culinary course, Science and Cooking delves into topics such as how molecules impact the flavor of a dish, how important heating is to the finished product, and unique gastronomical science involved in some of our favorite dishes. It might even make your quarantined foods taste better.

4/6 Buddhism and Modern Psychology (Princeton) Maybe you’re interested in learning about the fundamentals of Buddhism. Also, maybe you’re interested in learning about its connection to science and psychology (we definitely are). This online course from Princeton will go into detail explaining meditation and its connection to the human mind as well as much more interesting information you definitely won’t learn by staring at Netflix all day.



5/6 Quantum Mechanics For Everyone (Georgetown) When we see the words “quantum mechanics” we assume that we should stop reading and turn on the TV instead. But this online course was designed for us normal people who aren’t even remotely close to getting a Ph.D. You’ll learn the basics of quantum mechanics without even needing to use much more than a basic calculator.

6/6 Rosetta Stone Have you ever wanted to learn another language, but you assumed you were too old and busy to do it? Well, now that you’re stuck at home, you have no excuse not to start learning Cantonese, German, Portuguese, or Hindi. That’s because Rosetta Stone is giving students three free months to learn a new language.

