Amazon Changes App Icon After Comparisons to Hilter’s Mustache (Time For a Shave, Bezos)

It always amazes us when an inappropriate logo gets unleashed onto the world. Like, how many people looked at that thing and approved it? How many pairs of eyes somehow skimmed over what is obvious to the entire internet? Amazon is the latest company to suffer a major design fail.

The logo in question was released in January on the Amazon app. It featured Amazon’s signature “smiling” box with a piece of blue tape on top. What could possibly be so offensive? Well, some people saw Hitler’s trademark toothbrush mustache in the design.

Stranger still, though, was that many people didn’t notice the resemblance to the Führer’s face fuzz until Amazon quietly tweaked the logo and replaced it in late February (on iOS) and earlier this month (on Android).

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

“Lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler,” technology editor Alex Hern of The Guardian tweeted.

Amazon’s new iOS app logo attempt 2: now with 15% less Hitler. pic.twitter.com/vdARYiydTq — Corey Quinn (@QuinnyPig) February 23, 2021

“Amazon’s new iOS app logo attempt 2: now with 15% less Hitler,” economist Corey Quinn tweeted.

Amazon was reserved and stuck to corporate-speak when asked for comment about the logo by Today. “Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”

We certainly wouldn’t want to see Hitler – or his mustache – on our doorstep, so we’re grateful they gave the logo a little shave. Perhaps next Bezos and company will tackle that “smiling” arrow, which some say resembles a penis at half-mast…

Cover Photo: Amazon

