TikTok Snow-Loving Husky Shakes Head When Told to Go Inside (That Makes One of Us Who Likes Winter)

by Mandatory Editors

Some people love winter and others just plod through it. (If you’re the former, get out of our faces. We don’t want to be friends with you.) But did you know dogs have seasonal preferences, too?

In a now-viral TikTok, a 5-year-old Husky named Malakai refused to come indoors. Perhaps it was because the pup, who lives in Tyler, Texas, doesn’t often see snow. And now that he has – 8 inches worth – he can’t get enough of it.

When owner Melissa Renick tried to get the hound to come inside, he refused – by clearly shaking his head several times.

“He shakes his head ‘no’ when he’s not ready to eat or he doesn’t want to do something,” Renick told SWNS. “He’s done that his whole life.”

He even barks what sounds like a human-esque “No!”

“He’s like a little human,” she said. “He vocalizes when he likes and doesn’t like something.”

We wonder how he feels about being an internet sensation, because he is. Not only did his obstinate TikTok make it to Good Morning America, but it also racked up over 4 million views. That’ll teach him to obey his human!

