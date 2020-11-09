The Funniest ‘Name That TV Show’ Twitter Reactions to Trump Family Photo

It’s time for Donald Trump to consider his next career move. Now that the 45th president of the United States has lost re-election to the highest office in the land (joining an exclusive club of one-term presidents in the process), he’s going to have to weigh his options – if he has any left – for a new civilian gig.

Twitter seems to think a TV show might be in the works, all because of a Trump family photo circulating on the social media site.

Name the TV show… pic.twitter.com/L5wivxHOzA — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 7, 2020

What would this series be called? We’re so glad you asked, because Twitter users are at their snarky, witty best when it comes to dissing the Trumps. Here are our favorite suggestions.

The Fugitiveshttps://t.co/K9ZcMQ29eP — Monty Hamilton’s Battery Boa (@MontyBoa99) November 9, 2020

The Greedy Bunch — Aussies Against tRump (@TrimbleRodger) November 9, 2020

“…The Aristocrats!” — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 9, 2020

Nightmare on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. — SuzeQKnits (@SuzeQKnits) November 7, 2020

American Horror Story: Presidency — Jamie Anderson (@ChinDiesel_) November 7, 2020

Fiends. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) November 7, 2020

LAW & ORDER: Always the Victim Unit — Pete Kent (@NotPoshPete) November 7, 2020

The Lying, the Witch, and the Wardrobe? — mr_ceebs (@mr_ceebs) November 7, 2020

50 Shades of Orange — Peter McMahon (@pmcm1355) November 7, 2020

The Biggliest Loser — Roxie Cleopatra (@roxie_cleopatra) November 9, 2020

Schmuck Dynasty. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 7, 2020

Prison Break. — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) November 7, 2020

Unpresidented — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 7, 2020

Arrested Development — Davin L. Phoenix (@Davin_Phoenix) November 7, 2020

Narcos: Mar-a-Lago — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) November 7, 2020

Family Fraud — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) November 7, 2020

Say Yes to the Mess. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 7, 2020

*Catastrofveve — Mrs Fizz (@ceruleanbreeze) November 7, 2020

The Worst Wing — James Serafinowicz (@flidby) November 7, 2020

Hate Is Enough — L.D. Burnett (@LDBurnett) November 7, 2020

