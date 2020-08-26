California Man Staves Off Wildfires From His Property with Canned Beer, Luckily It Was Incredibly Watered Down

Photo: Andrew Merry (Getty Images)

We all know the common phrase “fight fire with fire.” But, in most instances, we’d rather fight fire with water. But, what would you do if a fire was about to ravage your home and you didn’t have any water on hand to defend it? Well, if you’re anything like a California man, you’ll use beer instead.

Chad Little lives in Vacaville, California, an area of the state currently covered in wildfires. Recently, he was put in a precarious situation involving a lack of water and his favorite beer.

When his family was evacuated, Little stayed behind to ensure the safety of his home. To do this, he went the logical route of setting up hoses around his house so that water was constantly flowing around the property. But, just as his plan was working, he realized that the water in the area had been turned off. With no water source, Little turned to his beloved Bud Light.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He told the local paper that his friends make fun of him for drinking a beer that pretty much tastes like water. He used that to his advantage when he grabbed a 30 rack of the yellow, fizzy water as an alternative to water.

To open the cans, he grabbed some sheet metal from his workshop. He popped a few open at a time, shook them up and sprayed them at the fire, hoping he could hold it off. Luck was on his side because firefighters arrived shortly after and helped to save his house.

His garage did burn down, but at least he learned that he should always keep an extra case of beer on hand just in case of an emergency.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.