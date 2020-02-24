Fun / Weird News
Woman Brings Mini-Service Horse on Plane, Saddles Up in First Class

by Nick Perkins

Battles with mental health are a real thing, sometimes requiring unconventional forms of treatment. For some people, speaking with a therapist or utilizing prescribed medication is how they handle their mental health issues. Others prefer to self-medicate. Others, still, rely on service animals to help them deal with the daily anxiety that comes with getting out of the house and interacting with other humans. Oftentimes, these furry creatures are cats or dogs, specifically trained to accompany someone in the outside world, providing, as their name suggests, emotional support. Once in a while, however, an emotional support animal is something completely out of the box and it makes us smack our foreheads and wonder, “Why didn’t we think of that?” Such was the case with Ronica Froese and her mini-service horse, Fred. Yes, a service horse. That is mini.

According to the New York Post, Froese recently traveled with her little buddy on a series of flights from Michigan to California, after purchasing a pair of first-class tickets for the both of them. “I paid an arm and a leg for tickets, but I did so because it was Fred’s first time and I wanted him to be comfortable,” Froese told radio station WXMI. No doubt, Fred was extremely comfortable in the confines of first-class and, while the scene was surreal, Froese said fellow passengers were extremely supportive of the entire endeavor. The U.S. Transportation Department has stated plans of only allowing service dogs on flights, which is a huge bummer because now all we ever want is to see is mini-horse on a plane, saddling up in first-class along with the rest of the 1 percent.

