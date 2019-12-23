Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Weirdest Stories of the Year

Right about now is where we try to convince you that the world really did end in 2012 and that we’re living in some sort of insane simulation where the worst written code occurred in Florida. Retroactive apocalyptic anxiety aside, since 2012, things have gotten weird and not in a good way. 2019 was no exception, and in a way, the news cycle got even more bizarre than ever. Aliens: check. High-profile pedophile ring: check. A president that may or may not be out of his mind: check, check and check. So maybe it’s not the end of the world, but just the end of the world as we know it. We may simply be hurtling towards extinction like we’re one of our own strange news stories. Since we can’t confirm that, we might as well get to ranking the 10 weirdest stories of 2019. All you have to do is keep reading to find out what they are.

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Other than everything that happened in Florida, what weird news stories did we miss in 2019? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.