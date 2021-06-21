Twitter Women Mercilessly Mock Rihanna’s New Butt Crack Leggings, Not a Lot of Men Though (Hmmm)
Rihanna knows how to get people talking, but usually, the conversation is music-related. Now, she’s the talk of the town because of a fashion faux pas that has women wondering WTF the provocative singer was thinking.
That’s because the latest addition to her Savage X Fenty collection are Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Leggings with a “strappy lace trim back” – over the ass, revealing a substantial peak at the wearer’s butt crack.
While they look comfortable, women were unclear where they were supposed to wear the leggings. At first glance, shoppers thought they were meant for the gym.
I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh
One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch pic.twitter.com/74br9RMsp1
— (@Badgyalroxy) June 14, 2021
just saw those new Rihanna leggings and i swear celebrities forget not everyone has a gym in their home who is even supposed to wear those??!
— amber (@amberdrewstyles) June 15, 2021
These Bum Cleavage Savage X Fenty Leggings Are Making Me Want A Refund On Being Alivehttps://t.co/iBpGVPCrWc pic.twitter.com/i3HxWV6uC8
— Diana DJ (@DianaDJ7) June 15, 2021
Others pointed out that Savage X Fenty is a lingerie brand so perhaps the intention is to wear them around the house, not in a public gym where you’re going to flash everyone within 6 feet.
Use your common sense…..u think this for gym?y’all be tweeting from your asse$ lol.
— (@eidmhmd977) June 15, 2021
Some people (i.e. men) didn’t see what the issue was either way.
I dont know but im about to get me a 24 hour fitness membership lol
— Robert (@dreyzdad) June 17, 2021
After all, butt cracks are basically the posterior version of cleavage. And who isn’t down to see a little more of that?
Cover Photo: Savage X Fenty
