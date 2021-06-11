Teyana Taylor Gets Combat Sexy As Maxim’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
Teyana Taylor is breaking down barriers on the July/Aug cover of Maxim. The 30-year-old musical artist, actor, and director nabbed the No. 1 slot of the “Hot 100” list, making her the first Black female deemed “Sexiest Woman Alive” by the magazine.
One peek at the cover and it’s no wonder how she came out on top. She appears in a shorn cotton tank top and vintage army pants, baring sexy abs and a suggestive hip bone. The pics inside the mag are just as scintillating, featuring Taylor braless in several different outfits.
View this post on Instagram
Photo: Gilles Bensimon for Maxim (via Instagram)
“Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW….” Taylor captioned the images by photographer Gilles Bensimon. “As a entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My “Spike Tey” glasses, and whatever hair style I’ve mustered up that day under my @theauntiesinc snap back! So I as you can see I don’t have much time to be and feel sexy.”
Well, this photo shoot just goes to show that if Taylor takes the time, she can knock the entire male population flat on its back, because she is sexy, whether or not she feels it.
The only thing we don’t get is: what took Maxim so long to recognize the beauty of Black women? Because we’ve been long-time appreciators and damn, that magazine has been missing out.
Cover Photo: 2020 Billboard Women In Music / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Channing Tatum Posts Nude Instagram, Apparently Has an 8-Pack That Leads to His ‘Lost City of D’
Read more here.
Photo: @channingtatum (Instagram)
2/10
Kim Kardashian Fails First-Year Law Exam, Court of Public Opinion Says Stick to What You’re Good At (Which Remains the Real Mystery)
Read more here.
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
‘Basic Instinct’ Releases X-Rated Version For 30th Anniversary (Wait, So the First One Wasn’t X-Rated?)
Read more here.
Photo: TriStar Pictures
4/10
‘Stillwater’ Trailer Reminds Us That Not All Heroes Wear…Jesus Christ, It’s Jason Bourne
Read more here.
Photo: Focus Features
-
5/10
Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry Apparently Cousins According to Genealogists, Now That Is the ‘Friends’ Reboot We Need
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
6/10
Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Line For Men, Seeks to Normalize Masculine Care (Ballsy Move, Pretty Boy)
Read more here.
Photo: @arod (Instagram)
-
7/10
Justin Bieber Shaves Head After Dreadlocks Backlash, We’re Not Sure It’s an Improvement
Read more here.
Photo: @justinbieber (Instagram)
8/10
Mandatory Questions: Where Does Trevor Noah Stash All Those Quarantine-Style Hoodies While Living in New York?
Read more here.
Photo: @attilathehoneyb (Twitter)
-
9/10
Mandatory Movies: 10 Inspiring Movie Characters Who Served in the Military
Read more here.
Photo: Working Title Films
10/10
Central Perk No More: How ‘Friends’ Characters Would Actually Be Doin’ Today (If We Got The Scripted Reunion Everyone Wanted)
Read more here.
Photo: HBO Max