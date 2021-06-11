Teyana Taylor Gets Combat Sexy As Maxim’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

Teyana Taylor is breaking down barriers on the July/Aug cover of Maxim. The 30-year-old musical artist, actor, and director nabbed the No. 1 slot of the “Hot 100” list, making her the first Black female deemed “Sexiest Woman Alive” by the magazine.

One peek at the cover and it’s no wonder how she came out on top. She appears in a shorn cotton tank top and vintage army pants, baring sexy abs and a suggestive hip bone. The pics inside the mag are just as scintillating, featuring Taylor braless in several different outfits.

“Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW….” Taylor captioned the images by photographer Gilles Bensimon. “As a entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My “Spike Tey” glasses, and whatever hair style I’ve mustered up that day under my @theauntiesinc snap back! So I as you can see I don’t have much time to be and feel sexy.”

Well, this photo shoot just goes to show that if Taylor takes the time, she can knock the entire male population flat on its back, because she is sexy, whether or not she feels it.

The only thing we don’t get is: what took Maxim so long to recognize the beauty of Black women? Because we’ve been long-time appreciators and damn, that magazine has been missing out.

