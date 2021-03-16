J.Lo Allegedly Benches Alex Rodriguez, Brings Out Lenny Kravitz to Relieve (And Other NSFW Sports Analogies)

In the game of love, the rules aren’t always clear. We don’t know what the hell is going on with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but last week, Page Six reported the lovebirds were on the outs. Over the weekend, however, the power couple claimed they were still an item.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” they said in a statement to Today. “We are working through some things.”

What those things are, we don’t know, but speculation about J.Lo’s involvement with Lenny Kravitz is running amok, specifically in the New York Post. The outlet reports that Kravitz, who was recently added to the cast of the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, seems to be making quite the impression with his co-star Lopez.

Both are in the Dominican Republic shooting the rom-com. That’s where J.Lo recently posted a video of herself enjoying the tropical ambiance set to Kravitz’s tune “Fly Away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

She also recently gifted her 13-year-old daughter Emme with guitar lessons from the legendary rocker.

We could further read into posts like this one, which she hashtagged #DoWhatYouLoveWithPeopleYouLove #HumpDay #ShotgunWedding. (Note that A-Rod, the person she’s supposed to be in love with, is currently in Miami, not spending Hump Day with her.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

As for Kravitz, he’s also posting rather intimate photos about filming in paradise…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

It’s all speculation for now. Who knows if Kravitz has even made it to first base, much less scored a home run, with J.Lo. What we know for sure is players will be players, and in-between Lopez, Kravitz, and Rodriguez, it’s hard to say who the all-star heartbreaker is.

